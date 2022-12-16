NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Position Cut by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal lessened its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 51,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 12,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 8,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 227.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 17,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $531,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.95. The company had a trading volume of 85,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,034,065. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $166.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 87.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

