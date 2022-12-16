NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Short Interest Up 59.0% in November

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 148,700 shares, an increase of 59.0% from the November 15th total of 93,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

NextSource Materials Trading Down 0.7 %

NSRCF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,394. The stock has a market cap of $255.18 million, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.86. NextSource Materials has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $3.85.

Get NextSource Materials alerts:

NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

NextSource Materials Company Profile

NextSource Materials Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Molo graphite mine project covering an area of 425 square kilometers located in the Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextSource Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextSource Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.