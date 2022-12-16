NFT 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2,070.20 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. NFT has a total market capitalization of $676,927.56 and approximately $2,070.20 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can now be bought for $0.0184 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00013073 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005740 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00036036 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00043607 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005734 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00019808 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00236788 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000103 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01960198 USD and is down -3.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $658.64 traded over the last 24 hours."

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

