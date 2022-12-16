Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Short Interest Update

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,220,000 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the November 15th total of 5,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 524,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 23,376 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $304,589.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,995.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 6,126 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $79,699.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,335 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,569,098.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,344 shares of company stock worth $396,093. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 64.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,879,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 68.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,296,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,222,000 after purchasing an additional 936,861 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,950,000 after purchasing an additional 17,190 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 67.2% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,113,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,055,000 after purchasing an additional 849,369 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,359,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,885,000 after purchasing an additional 25,917 shares during the period.

NKTX traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.09. 979,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of -0.06. Nkarta has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $20.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.81.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKTX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Nkarta from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on Nkarta from $81.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

