NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NN Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.
NN Group Price Performance
Shares of NNGPF opened at $43.67 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.42. NN Group has a 1 year low of $37.91 and a 1 year high of $60.06.
NN Group Company Profile
NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.
