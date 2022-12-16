North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target Raised to C$22.00

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

NOA has been the topic of a number of other reports. ATB Capital raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$16.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$23.50.

North American Construction Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NOA stock opened at C$18.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of C$12.65 and a 52-week high of C$20.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$475.58 million and a PE ratio of 9.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$16.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.52.

North American Construction Group Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.47%.

In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.02, for a total transaction of C$180,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,247,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$40,492,201.40.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

