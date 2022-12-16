Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.60.

Several research firms have issued reports on NWN. StockNews.com upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Northwest Natural from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northwest Natural

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 372.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,647,000 after acquiring an additional 350,988 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Northwest Natural in the third quarter valued at about $13,737,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Northwest Natural in the first quarter valued at about $15,340,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,586,000 after acquiring an additional 277,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 16.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,562,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,805,000 after acquiring an additional 226,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $46.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.55. Northwest Natural has a one year low of $42.37 and a one year high of $57.63.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.19. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $116.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.88 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Natural Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.485 dividend. This is a boost from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.62%.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.