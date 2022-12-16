Norwood Financial Corp Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Norwood Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Norwood Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $539,000. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 63,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,793,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 237,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,276,000 after buying an additional 16,328 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,257,575. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.15.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

