Norwood Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Norwood Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,170 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,225,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,608 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Starbucks by 29.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,038,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,826 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Starbucks by 28.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $995,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $892,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,708 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,318,450 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $635,446,000 after purchasing an additional 24,620 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Down 1.7 %

Starbucks stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.30. 136,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,910,745. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.66. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.26.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.