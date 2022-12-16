Novare Capital Management LLC Has $7.36 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 184,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,332 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,568,578,000 after purchasing an additional 30,181,146 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 4,090.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,359,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231,205 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 3,370.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,371,625 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216,825 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Cisco Systems by 50.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,295,855 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $566,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,142,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,602,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017,068 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $48.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $197.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.49 and its 200 day moving average is $44.62.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $466,145.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,400.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at $40,260,398.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $466,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,400.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.84.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

