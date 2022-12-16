Novare Capital Management LLC Makes New $120,000 Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $5,665,786.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,025,806. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $5,665,786.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,025,806. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 139,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $1,000,788.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $4,244.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,078,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,606,842 in the last ninety days. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.03 and a beta of 2.89. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $19.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.46.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $477.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.58 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

