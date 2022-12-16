Novare Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,902 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,678 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 2.1% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $16,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.0% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 10.5% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.1% in the second quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 873,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total value of $128,733,317.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,872,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,942,804,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 873,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total value of $128,733,317.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 270,872,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,942,804,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,481,902 shares of company stock worth $1,262,523,346. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart Trading Down 0.9 %

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.26.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $145.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $392.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.08. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.