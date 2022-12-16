Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 488 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Novare Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,974 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BA shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boeing Stock Down 2.4 %

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $183.72 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $229.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.33 and a 200 day moving average of $152.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.50.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

