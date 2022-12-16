NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) CEO Acquires $480,450.00 in Stock

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) CEO Mauricio Gutierrez acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $480,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,597,117.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NRG traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.95. 263,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,045,493. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.21 and a 52-week high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.05 and a 200-day moving average of $40.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.85.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.35). NRG Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 17.77%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NRG. UBS Group cut NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut NRG Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Institutional Trading of NRG Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 206.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

