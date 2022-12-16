Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.25-$4.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.41. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Nucor also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $23.16- EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on NUE. UBS Group upped their price target on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.11.

Nucor Price Performance

NUE stock opened at $134.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.50. Nucor has a 12-month low of $88.50 and a 12-month high of $187.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.33.

Nucor Increases Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 28.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 6.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also

