NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

NuStar Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NS opened at $15.02 on Friday. NuStar Energy has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 121.01% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $413.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.11 million. Analysts expect that NuStar Energy will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 12.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in NuStar Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 4.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

About NuStar Energy



NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

