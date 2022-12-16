Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Trading Down 5.2%

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) shares fell 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.96 and last traded at $30.09. 66,960 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,324,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on NTNX. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Nutanix to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nutanix to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.58.

Nutanix Trading Down 4.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Nutanix

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $114,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,127,490.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Nutanix by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 274,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nutanix by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 756,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,760,000 after acquiring an additional 69,350 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Nutanix by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Nutanix by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 159,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 36,282 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

