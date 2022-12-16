NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Bell Bank

Bell Bank decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,747 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 21,651 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in NVIDIA by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 132,578 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $16,094,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVIDIA Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.23.

NVDA stock opened at $169.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.10 billion, a PE ratio of 72.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $313.30.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

