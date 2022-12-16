NXM 24 Hour Volume Reaches $206.97 (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 15th. One NXM token can currently be bought for $41.23 or 0.00236834 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NXM has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. NXM has a total market capitalization of $271.84 million and $206.97 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00012927 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005745 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00036063 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00043297 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005740 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00019810 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003668 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00023535 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 41.94038182 USD and is down -2.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $210.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

