Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Reaches $0.0401

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0401 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $229.82 million and approximately $17.48 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,192.14 or 0.07076295 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00032608 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00073802 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00053124 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00008864 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00022488 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

