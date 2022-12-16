Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Up 6%

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) shares shot up 6% on Friday . The company traded as high as 1.41 and last traded at 1.41. 117,497 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,910,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OTLY. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $3.43 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 6.80.

Oatly Group Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 1.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $801.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported -0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.11 by -0.07. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 32.36% and a negative net margin of 48.68%. The firm had revenue of 183.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 209.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oatly Group AB will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLY. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Oatly Group by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 37,811,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,828,000 after purchasing an additional 13,645,597 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 1,099.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,419,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134,320 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 449.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,148,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,445 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 1st quarter valued at $8,263,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,870,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

About Oatly Group

(Get Rating)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

