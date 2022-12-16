Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,082,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375,053 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,408,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,635 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,306,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,724,000 after purchasing an additional 614,485 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,242,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,649,000 after purchasing an additional 305,281 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPEM stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.63. 65,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,037,524. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.62. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $43.05.

