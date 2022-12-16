Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC Sells 1,049 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,109. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $160.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.06.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

