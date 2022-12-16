Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Purchased by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,902,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,781,956,000 after buying an additional 2,385,883 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,669,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,512,799,000 after buying an additional 3,690,561 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,669,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $662,225,000 after buying an additional 514,934 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 40.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,384,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $308,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 118,928 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of OXY stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,104,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $56.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.72. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 35.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,737,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.71 per share, with a total value of $105,472,454.36. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 194,351,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,799,088,671.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OXY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.76.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

