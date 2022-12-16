Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,840,000 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the November 15th total of 8,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Okta from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Okta from $93.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush started coverage on Okta in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Okta from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Okta from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.44.

In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $920,530.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Okta by 394.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,674,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,799 shares during the period. Keenan Capital LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,672,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,077,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,361,000 after buying an additional 618,300 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 5,021.3% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 541,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,780,000 after buying an additional 531,153 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,021,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,091,000 after buying an additional 433,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $68.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Okta has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $234.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.03. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.18.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

