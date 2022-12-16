Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Director Elizabeth S. Wash Purchases 480 Shares

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) Director Elizabeth S. Wash bought 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.28 per share, for a total transaction of $11,654.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,038.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Old Point Financial Trading Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ:OPOF opened at $25.24 on Friday. Old Point Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $29.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.45.
Old Point Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Old Point Financial’s payout ratio is 36.11%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Point Financial
Old Point Financial Company Profile
Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.
Featured Articles
