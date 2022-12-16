Olin (NYSE:OLN) Shares Gap Up to $51.51

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $51.51, but opened at $52.86. Olin shares last traded at $51.23, with a volume of 3,140 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OLN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.82.

Olin Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 56.96% and a net margin of 14.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 8.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Olin by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 25,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Olin by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Olin by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Olin by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Olin by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Further Reading

