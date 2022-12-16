Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Cut to $54.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OLLI. StockNews.com cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.40.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $50.76 on Monday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $72.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.44 and a 200 day moving average of $58.18.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth about $41,301,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,979,000. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,824,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,797,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,201,000 after purchasing an additional 620,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,454,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

