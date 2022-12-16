Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Short Interest Update

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,000 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the November 15th total of 93,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 311,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Olympus stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.01. 135,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,750. Olympus has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $74.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.97.

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. It operates through: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, and Others segments. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopy system, surgical microscopes, endoscope reprocessors, operating rooms, repair and maintenance services.

