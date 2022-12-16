Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Short Interest Update

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,000 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the November 15th total of 93,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 311,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Olympus Stock Performance
Olympus stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.01. 135,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,750. Olympus has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $74.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.97.
About Olympus
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Olympus (OCPNY)
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
Receive News & Ratings for Olympus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.