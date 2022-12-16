OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX) Receives $2.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.08.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OCX. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on OncoCyte from $2.10 to $1.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OncoCyte in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on OncoCyte to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded OncoCyte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $0.50 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $0.50 in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

NASDAQ:OCX opened at $0.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.58. OncoCyte has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $2.45.

OncoCyte ( NASDAQ:OCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 54.99% and a negative net margin of 787.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that OncoCyte will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Defender Capital LLC. increased its position in shares of OncoCyte by 1.1% during the second quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,589,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 27,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in OncoCyte by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 90,534 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in OncoCyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $896,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in OncoCyte by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 24,964 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in OncoCyte by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

