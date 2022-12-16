Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Short Interest Down 23.2% in November

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the November 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onconova Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 37,275 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,396 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 11,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 110,965 shares during the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

Onconova Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ONTX traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.71. The stock had a trading volume of 21,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,805. Onconova Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.93. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.