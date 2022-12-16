Ontology (ONT) Price Up 0.4% This Week

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ontology has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Ontology has a total market cap of $160.33 million and approximately $14.30 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,269.63 or 0.07298289 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00033549 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00075548 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00054243 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001211 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00009165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00022700 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001466 BTC.

About Ontology

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

