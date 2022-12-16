OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Director Ock Hee Kim Acquires 4,514 Shares of Stock

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) Director Ock Hee Kim purchased 4,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $53,265.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 607,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,173,987. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ock Hee Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OP Bancorp alerts:

On Wednesday, December 7th, Ock Hee Kim purchased 3,757 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $44,332.60.

On Monday, December 5th, Ock Hee Kim purchased 4,314 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.73 per share, with a total value of $50,603.22.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Ock Hee Kim purchased 218 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $2,463.40.

On Friday, November 18th, Ock Hee Kim purchased 100 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $1,125.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Ock Hee Kim purchased 114 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.20 per share, with a total value of $1,276.80.

On Monday, November 14th, Ock Hee Kim purchased 45 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.15 per share, with a total value of $501.75.

OP Bancorp Stock Down 2.7 %

OPBK stock opened at $11.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. OP Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $14.86. The stock has a market cap of $173.46 million, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.59.

OP Bancorp Announces Dividend

OP Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OPBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). OP Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 34.15%. The business had revenue of $25.17 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that OP Bancorp will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of OP Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of OP Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of OP Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price objective on OP Bancorp to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

About OP Bancorp

(Get Rating)

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.