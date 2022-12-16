Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Short Interest Update

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the November 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OPNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get Opiant Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %

Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The stock has a market cap of $104.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.67. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $37.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:OPNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 147.90% and a negative return on equity of 97.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post -8.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $190,000. 36.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.