Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) Short Interest Update

Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the November 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.
Optiva Stock Performance
Shares of RKNEF stock remained flat at $13.85 during trading hours on Thursday. Optiva has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $22.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average of $15.60.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Optiva from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
About Optiva
Optiva Inc provides cloud-native monetization and revenue management software to communication service providers (CSP) in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia, and the Pacific Rim. The company's monetization products enable real-time charging, rating, billing, product catalog, policy management, and customer care for any digital services of a CSP.
Read More
