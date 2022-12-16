Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) Short Interest Update

Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the November 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Optiva Stock Performance

Shares of RKNEF stock remained flat at $13.85 during trading hours on Thursday. Optiva has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $22.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average of $15.60.

Get Optiva alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Optiva from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

About Optiva

Optiva Inc provides cloud-native monetization and revenue management software to communication service providers (CSP) in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia, and the Pacific Rim. The company's monetization products enable real-time charging, rating, billing, product catalog, policy management, and customer care for any digital services of a CSP.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Optiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.