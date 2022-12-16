Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.17-$1.21 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.30 billion-$12.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.34 billion.

Oracle Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $80.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $215.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.38. Oracle has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $104.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen dropped their price target on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.08.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth $36,794,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Oracle by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,752,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $145,008,000 after purchasing an additional 366,636 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Oracle by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,552,602 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $128,446,000 after purchasing an additional 337,195 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,259,340 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $186,915,000 after purchasing an additional 258,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,035,064 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $421,669,000 after buying an additional 209,156 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

