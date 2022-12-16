Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Research Coverage Started at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating and a $113.00 price objective on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ORCL. StockNews.com started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on Oracle to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their target price on Oracle to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.08.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $80.07 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $104.00.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 5.9% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 156,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 17.0% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 28.4% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

