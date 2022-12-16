Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.17.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORAN. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Orange from €11.50 ($12.11) to €10.00 ($10.53) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Orange from €10.00 ($10.53) to €10.50 ($11.05) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Orange Price Performance

Shares of ORAN opened at $9.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Orange has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $12.71.

Orange Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orange

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orange during the third quarter worth approximately $784,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Orange in the first quarter worth $313,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in Orange by 300.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Orange by 162.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Orange in the third quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

About Orange

(Get Rating)

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

See Also

