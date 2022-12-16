Orcadian Energy (LON:ORCA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.00

Shares of Orcadian Energy Plc (LON:ORCA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 18 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 15 ($0.18), with a volume of 62701 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.25 ($0.24).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Orcadian Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Orcadian Energy Trading Down 22.1 %

The stock has a market cap of £9.99 million and a PE ratio of -8.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 25.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 32.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.68, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Orcadian Energy Company Profile

Orcadian Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas development company in the United Kingdom. It has four licences. The company's key asset is the 100% interest in the Pilot Field with audited proven and probable reserves of 79 million barrels. Orcadian Energy PLC was founded in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

