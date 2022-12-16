Orchid Achieves Market Capitalization of $53.57 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0776 or 0.00000461 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Orchid has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $53.57 million and $13.81 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.08135329 USD and is up 0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $12,134,360.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

