Orchid (OXT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.81 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Orchid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0767 or 0.00000455 BTC on exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $52.96 million and approximately $3.81 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00014973 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005938 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036773 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00042127 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005936 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00020373 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00229549 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003777 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.08135329 USD and is up 0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $12,134,360.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.