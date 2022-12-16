ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Short Interest Update

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,812,200 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the November 15th total of 2,309,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,812.2 days.

ORIX Price Performance

OTCMKTS ORXCF opened at $15.25 on Friday. ORIX has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $22.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.19.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

