ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Short Interest Update

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,812,200 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the November 15th total of 2,309,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,812.2 days.
ORIX Price Performance
OTCMKTS ORXCF opened at $15.25 on Friday. ORIX has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $22.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.19.
ORIX Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ORIX (ORXCF)
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.