Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Receives $90.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORA. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

NYSE:ORA opened at $87.93 on Friday. Ormat Technologies has a 12-month low of $60.32 and a 12-month high of $101.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 73.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.34%.

In other news, President Shlomi Argas sold 12,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $1,189,414.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,754.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ormat Technologies news, President Shlomi Argas sold 12,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $1,189,414.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,754.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dafna Sharir sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $155,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,489 shares in the company, valued at $243,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,331,557 shares of company stock valued at $380,304,372 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 35.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,986,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $602,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,839 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 2,082.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 779,242 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,054,000 after purchasing an additional 743,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 44.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,697,465 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,321,000 after purchasing an additional 524,366 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 123.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 485,123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,818,000 after purchasing an additional 268,214 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 421.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 329,560 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,407,000 after purchasing an additional 266,367 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

