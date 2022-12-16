Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.
Shares of OFIX opened at $20.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $408.56 million, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.03. Orthofix Medical has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $36.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $114.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%. Analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.
