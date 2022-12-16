Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the November 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Oxbridge Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:OXAC remained flat at $10.35 on Friday. 10,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,822. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.12. Oxbridge Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04.

Oxbridge Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxbridge Acquisition

About Oxbridge Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Oxbridge Acquisition by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 275,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 32,898 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oxbridge Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oxbridge Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Oxbridge Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,680,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oxbridge Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 65.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Georgetown, Cayman Islands.

