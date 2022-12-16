Oxen Price Reaches $0.18 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. Oxen has a market cap of $10.73 million and $209,391.19 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,898.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.67 or 0.00400432 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00021948 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.16 or 0.00859009 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00101678 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.90 or 0.00608901 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005852 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00284309 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,117,816 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

