Pacific Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $1,101,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $215,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $2,282,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 31,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,978,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $220.10 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $325.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.24.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

