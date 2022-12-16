Pacific Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,913 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 82.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 20,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 9,234 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 95,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 12,813 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 940.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 566,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,085,000 after buying an additional 511,785 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $68.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.59. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $61.44 and a 52-week high of $85.92.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

