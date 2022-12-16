Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Short Interest Update

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the November 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Pan Pacific International Stock Down 3.0 %

Pan Pacific International stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.26. 24,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,129. Pan Pacific International has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $19.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.67.

Pan Pacific International Company Profile

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. It operates through Discount Store Business, General Merchandise Store (GMS) Business, and Rent Business segments. The Discount Store Business segment operates discount stores under the Don Quijote, MEGA Don Quijote, and MEGA Don Quijote UNY names.

