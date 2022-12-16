Paramount Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PGRE)

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Paramount Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Paramount Group has a payout ratio of -516.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Paramount Group to earn $0.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.

NYSE:PGRE opened at $6.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.99. Paramount Group has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $11.53.

Several research firms recently commented on PGRE. Evercore ISI lowered Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Paramount Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

In other Paramount Group news, CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,919. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas Armbrust acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $114,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 232,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,590.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert P. Behler bought 40,000 shares of Paramount Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,919. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,328 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 89,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 24,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 154,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

